Rail Vikas Nigam bags East Cost Railway project of Rs 283.69 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam bags East Cost Railway project of Rs 283.69 cr

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for 3rd & 4th line between Jarapada & Talcher Road and Construction of New line between Angul-Balram (MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling 14 Kms).: Execution of balance earthwork in formation, minor bridges, major bridges, P.way linking works, supply of ballast, S&T Buildings, Level Crossing and other Misc. works between Jarapada and Talcher Road excluding station yards in connection with 3rd & 4th line of Jarapada-Budhapank Project and between Angul & Balram including yards of MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling. The project cost is Rs 283.69 crore.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

