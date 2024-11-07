Josts Engineering rallies after robust Q2 outcome

Business Standard
Nov 07 2024

Jost's Engineering Company hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 1309.65 after the company reported strong Q2FY25 results.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Jost's Engineering Company surged 133.18% to Rs 5.13 crore on 52.60% increase in net sales to Rs 62.58 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.28 crore in the Q2FY25, up 132.59% YoY and up 50.72% QoQ.

Total expenses rose 45.29% to Rs 55.31 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.98 crore (up 131.70% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 7.95 crore (up 8.76% YoY).

 

Net cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 8.98 crore in Q2FY25 from a cash flow of Rs 5.94 crore in Q2FY24.

Mumbai-based Jost's Engineering Company is a material handling equipment (MHD) manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of engineering product (EPD) solutions with applications in many different industries.

