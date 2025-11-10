Stanpacks (India) standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 8.42 croreNet profit of Stanpacks (India) rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.427.33 15 OPM %4.514.23 -PBDT0.190.12 58 PBT0.080.03 167 NP0.080.03 167
