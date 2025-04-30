Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 859.68 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 56.70% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 859.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.74% to Rs 218.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 3228.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3466.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales859.681018.56 -16 3228.043466.28 -7 OPM %8.6012.84 -10.0611.19 - PBDT80.69138.35 -42 356.83421.52 -15 PBT58.25123.02 -53 270.39377.46 -28 NP39.8191.93 -57 218.91283.36 -23
