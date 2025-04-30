Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 859.68 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 56.70% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 859.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.74% to Rs 218.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 3228.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3466.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales859.681018.56 -16 3228.043466.28 -7 OPM %8.6012.84 -10.0611.19 - PBDT80.69138.35 -42 356.83421.52 -15 PBT58.25123.02 -53 270.39377.46 -28 NP39.8191.93 -57 218.91283.36 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 16.33% in the March 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon