Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.88% to Rs 36.86 croreNet profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 51.69% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.88% to Rs 36.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.8624.43 51 OPM %5.9117.97 -PBDT2.024.39 -54 PBT2.014.39 -54 NP1.573.25 -52
