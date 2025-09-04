Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stationery stocks gain as GST cuts make school supplies cheaper

Stationery stocks gain as GST cuts make school supplies cheaper

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of stationery companies gained on Thursday after the GST Council announced sweeping rate cuts on key education-related items.

Kokuyo Camlin jumped 5.04%, DOMS Industries climbed 4.67%, and Navneet Education gained 0.70%.

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reduced GST on pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoal, chalk sticks, and tailors chalk from 12% to nil. Exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and notebooks too have been exempted from GST, compared with 12% earlier.

Additionally, boxes, pouches, wallets, and writing compendiums of paper or paperboard containing assorted stationery will now attract 5% GST instead of 12%.

 

The move is expected to make school supplies more affordable for students while boosting demand for stationery companies.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

