Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

FMCG shares surged on Thursday after the GST Council approved a sweeping tax rationalisation that slashes rates on a wide range of everyday essentials.

The Nifty FMCG index gained 1.66% to close at 57,916.95, outperforming the Nifty 50 which advanced 0.73% to 24,896.10. Among key movers, Britannia Industries jumped 5.66%, Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 5.07%, Dabur India added 4.16%, Emami climbed 3.68%, Nestle India gained 2.24%, ITC advanced 1.86%, Hindustan Unilever was up 1.52%, Marico rose 1.19% and Patanjali Foods added 0.58%.

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that several fast-moving consumer goods currently taxed at 12% or 18% will now fall under the 5% bracket. The revised rates take effect from September 22, 2025.

 

The move, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day address outlining a citizen-centric tax framework, is aimed at simplifying Indias indirect tax structure while spurring household consumption. The Council clarified that nearly all products previously under the 12% or 28% brackets will now shift to the 5% or 18% slabs.

Market participants welcomed the reforms, calling them a structural reset that could expand demand and strengthen the consumption story in India's FMCG sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Highway Infra Secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra Secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Auto stocks rally as GST cuts drive optimism

Auto stocks rally as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon