Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 18.96 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and maintenance services on a key expressway project in Rajasthan

The LOA, issued on 3 September 2025, pertains to the operation and user fee collection at the toll plaza on the 4-lane Greenfield Expressway spur connecting the Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and the replenishment of consumable items.

The project will be carried out on a Hybrid Annuity Mode and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 90 days.

 

In a regulatory filing, Highway Infrastructure confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also stated that the transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

Also Read

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL refining margins to stay firm on Russian crude advantage, say analysts

goods and services tax, GST

GST revamp may trim revenue but fiscal impact limited, says BofA Securities

trading

Delta Corp shares slump 7% after GST on casino operations hiked to 40%

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares higher after Wall Street steadies itself as Alphabet rallies

Bajaj Finance

What's the link between Bajaj Finance and GST 2.0? Stock rallies 5% today

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

The scrip shed 0.08% to Rs 94.24 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon