Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 61.27% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net Loss of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.27% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.102.84 -61 OPM %-10.911.41 -PBDT-0.070.08 PL PBT-0.14-0.02 -600 NP-0.17-0.03 -467

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bosch Home Comfort India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bosch Home Comfort India reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NB Footwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NB Footwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiscal deficit at 54.5% of FY26 budget estimates

Fiscal deficit at 54.5% of FY26 budget estimates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance