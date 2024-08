Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 23,33,65,697/- consisting of 23,33,65,697 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has allotted 23,772 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to the option grantees, upon exercise of the options vested with them under the SWREL ESOP Plan at the exercise price of Rs. 238/- per share.