Sterlite Tech surges on unveiling low latency HCF cable for data centres

Sterlite Technologies rallied 9.10% to Rs 196.10 after the company announced the launch of Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable, to meet the low-latency and high-bandwidth requirements of modern Data Centres, Hyperscalers, and High-Frequency transmission ne

The company said that traditional optical fibres carry light through a solid glass core, while HCF cable guides light through an air-filled core, enabling signals to travel around 46% faster, significantly reducing latency and signal loss.

Recognising the diverse needs of next-generation networks, the company has engineered a unique Hybrid Cable architecture. The cable integrates hollow core fibre for ultra-low latency and high-capacity data transmission, G.654.E fibre for ultra-low loss and long-distance transmission efficiency, and G.657.A1 NOVA fibre to provide flexibility and wider network coverage.

Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL., said, Our R&D focus has always been on solving the most complex challenges of the future, With the launch of Hollow Core Fibre cable, we are providing the 'speed-of-light' infrastructure required for the AI revolution. This is a defining moment that demonstrates our capability to innovate and empower hyperscalers and data centres on a global scale.

Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. data centre & cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises collaborate with the company to build their future-ready digital infrastructure.

On a consolidated basis, Sterlite Technologies reported net loss of Rs 17 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 25.95% YoY to Rs 1257 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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