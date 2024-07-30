Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 4435.71 croreNet profit of Exide Industries declined 1.01% to Rs 220.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4435.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4245.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4435.714245.48 4 OPM %10.6710.32 -PBDT459.81436.80 5 PBT316.05304.37 4 NP220.06222.31 -1
