Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 4435.71 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 1.01% to Rs 220.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 222.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4435.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4245.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4435.714245.4810.6710.32459.81436.80316.05304.37220.06222.31