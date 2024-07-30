STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.390.5235.9061.540.140.320.120.300.090.23