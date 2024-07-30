Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 0.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 1184.10 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 0.24% to Rs 112.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 1184.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1190.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.