Sterlite Technologies's US arm launches Neuralis suite

STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC, (STLOC), a U.S. subsidiary of STL (Sterlite Technologies) announced the U.S. launch of Neuralis, its flagship suite of data center connectivity solutions, at Data Center World 2026 in Washington, D.C.

As AI, hyperscale computing, and edge workloads redefine the digital landscape, STL Neuralis emerges as the "central nervous system" for modern data centers. Drawing its name from the intricate, interconnected pathways of a neural network, STL Neuralis portfolio is designed to provide the seamless connectivity and ultra-high-speed processing power required to sustain today's most demanding data center environments.

Neuralis is the result of deep co-creation with STL's customers, solving density and space challenges for data center builders. With a nationwide presence, STLOC is committed to helping U.S. Data Center operators scale their AI infrastructure with speed, reliability, and high-quality products.

Modern AI data centers are shifting from traditional North-South traffic to intensive East-West traffic patterns, driven by front-end and back-end networks and AI training workloads. Neuralis addresses these challenges by offering a robust, integrated foundation that scales effortlessly.

The STL Neuralis suite is categorized into two mission-critical pillars:

Maximizing the AI Whitespace: Utilizing ultra-high-density, MMC and MPO cabling, Neuralis supports the massive fiber counts required by GPU clusters. By moving terminations to the factory, STL reduces onsite labor risks and accelerates deployment timelines. High-Speed Data Center Interconnect (DCI): Engineered for the Data Center campus edge, this infrastructure ensures petabyte-scale data moves seamlessly. The flagship Celesta IBR series leads the industry with ultra-compact cables featuring up to 6,912 rollable ribbon fibers, available in SM A2 fiber with 8,12 & 16F ribbon, designed to withstand the intense thermal and safety demands of AI deployments.