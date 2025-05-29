Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 27.42 crore

Net Loss of STL Global reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 27.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 110.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.4223.40 17 110.2086.79 27 OPM %-0.55-1.58 -0.97-0.60 - PBDT0.04-0.51 LP 0.58-1.23 LP PBT-0.30-0.87 66 -0.57-2.63 78 NP-0.39-0.76 49 -0.66-2.58 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

