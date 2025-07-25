Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

R Systems International Ltd has lost 6.39% over last one month compared to 6.88% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

R Systems International Ltd fell 2.83% today to trade at Rs 420.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.32% to quote at 35576.51. The index is down 6.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 2.51% and Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 2.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.13 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

R Systems International Ltd has lost 6.39% over last one month compared to 6.88% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 237 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14316 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 557.8 on 17 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 273.9 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon