Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care dropped 4.27% to Rs 234 after the company announced a share buyback of up to Rs 186.60 crore.

The board approved the buyback of up to 64.34 lakh equity shares (4.69% equity) as of 31 March 2025. The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route at Rs 290 per share, aggregating to a maximum outlay of Rs 186.6 crore. This represents 23.70% of standalone and 24.88% of consolidated free reserves and paid-up share capital, well within the SEBI-permitted limit of 25%.

The buyback offer price is 24% premium to the ruling market price.

The buyback is subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution via postal ballot. The promoters and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.

 

As of 18 July 2025, Bajaj Consumers promoters held 40.95% stake.

Further, the board also approved a scheme of arrangement between Bajaj Consumer Care and its wholly owned subsidiary, Vishal Personal Care, to demerge the manufacturing and distribution business of the subsidiary into the parent company. The demerged unit accounted for Rs 52.51 crore in turnover in FY25, 99.23% of the subsidiary's revenue and 5.57% of Bajaj Consumer's standalone revenue.

Also Read

steel, steel industry

Why is APL Apollo falling despite healthy Y-o-Y numbers in Q1? Details here

Kargil War tribute, Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army to launch 3 projects honouring soldiers' valour

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

ACC Q1FY26 results: Net profit grows 4% amid increased sales volumes

plane crash

FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 390pts; Nifty below 24,950; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 10%

The demerger aims to consolidate operations and improve supervision, realize synergies in cash flow and market reach, simplify structure and business processes, and enable independent strategy execution and investment opportunities.

There will be no change in Bajaj Consumers shareholding pattern, as no new shares will be issued. The scheme is subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other regulatory bodies.

Bajaj Consumer Care is engaged in the business of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. It has presence in both domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Consumer Care's net profit declined 12.93% to Rs 30.98 crore while net sales rose 5.34% to Rs 246.73 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DLF first project in Mumbai see strong demand; clocks over Rs 2,300 crore in sales

DLF first project in Mumbai see strong demand; clocks over Rs 2,300 crore in sales

R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon