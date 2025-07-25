Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order from Central Coalfields, valued at Rs 40.20 crore.

A work order has been awarded for the provision of 8.4 Gbps internet connectivity at CCL.

The contract has been issued by a domestic entity and is classified as a domestic order. The nature of the contract is a work order, and it is scheduled to be fully executed by 23rd November 2025.

The promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order or contract.

Accordingly, there is no related party transaction involved. The contract has not been entered into with any related party, and the question of whether it was conducted at arm's length does not arise.

 

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 1.08% to currently trade at Rs 398 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

