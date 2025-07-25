Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / IEX shares spike 13% on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 25%, revenue 15%

IEX shares spike 13% on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 25%, revenue 15%

IEX shares zoomed 12.8 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹149.45 per share on BSE after the company posted its Q1 numbers

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares zoomed 12.8 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹149.45 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q1 results.
 
At 9:48 AM, IEX share price was trading 12.53 per cent higher at ₹149.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 81,767.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,183.48 crore. 

IEX Q1FY26 results 

IEX posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 25.2 per cent growth in net profit to ₹120.69 crore, as compared to ₹96.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹141.75 crore as compared to ₹123.56 crore a year ago, up 14.7 per cent.  
 
 
During the quarter, with an increase in hydro, wind, and sustained supply from coal-based generation, supply liquidity on power exchanges improved and kept prices competitive. In Q1FY26, supply liquidity in the DAM segment increased 45.2 per cent on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. As a result, the price in the Day Ahead market averaged ₹4.41/unit, a decline of nearly 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, price in the Real-Time Market averaged ₹3.91/unit during Q1 FY26, a decline of 20 per cent compared to Q1 FY’25.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded record gas volumes of 24.6 million MMBtu in Q1 FY’26, a growth of 109 per cent over Q1 FY25, led by a demand increase from oil marketing companies and city gas distribution companies. For Q1 FY26, IGX recorded a profit after tax of ₹14.1 crore, which was higher by nearly 86.7 per cent compared with ₹7.6 crore in Q1 FY25. 
 
For the first quarter of FY26, the company arm, the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued over 44 lakh I-RECs compared with 59 lakh I-RECs issued in the last financial year. Revenue for ICX in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹178.8 lakhs. The I-REC is a globally recognised digital certificate that serves as transferable proof of generation of 1 MWh of energy from renewable sources.

About IEX

IEX is India’s premier electricity exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates, and energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution. 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

