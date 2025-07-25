Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

From Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Enviro Infra Engineers has received letter of acceptances for two EPC projects worth Rs 221.25 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. These projects include:

1. Design, Engineering construction and commissioning of wastewater Treatment Plant with Tertiary Treatment Facility and Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station along with Operation & Maintenance thereof for ten years for Byatarayanapura Zone (DBO mode) in 110 village areas(Phase-II) under Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program (KWSDRP).

2. Design, Engineering construction and commissioning of wastewater Treatment Plants with Tertiary Treatment Facility, Solar Panels along with Operation & Maintenance thereof for ten years (Works-A) and procurement and construction of Raising Main, main sewers and laterals including machine holes and lift sewage pumping stations (Works-B) hybrid mode for Mahadevapura zone in 110 village areas (Phase-II) under Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Program(KWSDRP).

 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

