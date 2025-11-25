Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

SAIL & Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O on 25 November 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Surya Roshini has received the order for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3 LPE coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by 31 March 2026.
Eris Lifesciencesl board approved acquiring remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals (Swiss) for Rs 423.3 crore via share-swap. The deal makes Swiss a 100% subsidiary
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a memorandum of association (MoU) with Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Naional Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to explore collaborations with multi-lateral funding agencies and other suitable financing opportunities.
Ceigall India has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development Consultancy (PDCL) to establish Velgaon Substation. The consideration of said order is Rs 58.5 crore annually for 35 years.
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab).
