Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, Surya Roshini, Eris Lifesciences, Paras Defence, HUDCO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

SAIL & Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O on 25 November 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Surya Roshini has received the order for the supply of spiral pipes with external 3 LPE coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by 31 March 2026.

Eris Lifesciencesl board approved acquiring remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals (Swiss) for Rs 423.3 crore via share-swap. The deal makes Swiss a 100% subsidiary

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a memorandum of association (MoU) with Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology.

 

Also Read

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for muted open; Asian peers gain; Siemens, Dr Reddy's, Cello in focus

pharma

Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reaches India: Key details

Blue Star share price

Blue Star newly rated 'Neutral' at Motilal Oswal; 9% upside seen

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes key step toward terrorism label for Muslim Brotherhood

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Naional Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to explore collaborations with multi-lateral funding agencies and other suitable financing opportunities.

Ceigall India has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC Power Development Consultancy (PDCL) to establish Velgaon Substation. The consideration of said order is Rs 58.5 crore annually for 35 years.

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Explosives secures Rs 73-cr export order

Premier Explosives secures Rs 73-cr export order

GMR Power & Urban Infra announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - GMR Kalinga Solar Power

GMR Power & Urban Infra announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - GMR Kalinga Solar Power

Paras signs MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre

Paras signs MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre

Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon