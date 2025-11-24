Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras signs MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre

Paras signs MoU with Inter- University Accelerator Centre

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

To develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi.

Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GOI), and carries out particle accelerator based basic research and development.

PARAS and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country to make India a Self-Reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology, thus nurturing Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

HUDCO signs MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs

ERIS Lifesciences board approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

ERIS Lifesciences board approves acquisition of balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Aditya Birla Capital allots 12.71 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 12.71 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nawratan Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon