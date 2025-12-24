Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %40.000 -PBDT-0.04-1.22 97 PBT-0.08-1.30 94 NP-0.05-1.30 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

