ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from Directorate of Enforcement

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 1.59 crore from the Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.In an exchange filing, the company said the total contract value stands at Rs 1,59,69,854.79 for the deployment of 38 resources under manpower outsourcing services. The contract is scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026 and will remain valid until 31 December 2026, unless extended by mutual consent.
The company described the order as a significant milestone, highlighting the continued trust placed in it by government agencies.
ITCONS E-Solutions also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.
ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% soar in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.
The counter slipped 1.12% to Rs 438.10 on the BSE.
