Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Beed murder: Jarange booked for defamatory remarks against Dhananjay Munde

Beed murder: Jarange booked for defamatory remarks against Dhananjay Munde

During a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, Jarange targeted NCP minister Munde over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh

Manoj Jarange

Image: Manoj Jarange Patil | official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Beed
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of a sarpanch in the district, an official said.

Following a complaint by one Tukaram Aghav, the Parli police here on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jarange over the remarks and on charges of creating a divide in the society.

During a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, Jarange targeted NCP minister Munde over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

The activist had said the Maratha community wouldn't allow Munde to roam on the streets if Dehmukh's family was harmed.

 

His remarks upset Munde's supporters, who demanded that a case be registered against Jarange. They had also protested against the activist outside the Shivajinagar police station in Beed.

Also Read

Kolkata blast

2006 Nanded bomb blast: Court acquits all nine surviving accused

Bhopal Gas Tragedy protest

Beed sarpanch murder: All-party march in Parbhani for arrest of all accused

arrest

Beed sarpanch murder: 2 absconding accused arrested in Maharashtra's Dhule

Container, Trade, Seaport. harbor

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority's container traffic rises 12% in 2024

Dhananjay Munde

Munde shouldn't hold portfolio until chargesheet filed, says BJP MLA

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in the murder case.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a probe into the cases.

The murder has acquired a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi result of govts collaboration: Kejriwal

PremiumBihar protest

Bihar's exam transparency questioned as protests erupt ahead of polls

cylinder,lpg,women

INDIA bloc to take a call on subsidised LPG cylinders: J'khand minister

PremiumFemale students, School girls

Now-defunct Dhanalakshmi scheme improved outcomes for girl-child: Study

Sanjay Raut

BJP launches projects before polls, neglects promises for 5 years: Raut

Topics : Maharashtra NCP Murder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon