Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 08 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the SionPanvel Highway.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, fell 9.23% over five trading sessions through 5 December 2025 as the airline grappled with one of its worst operational meltdowns in recent years.

 

MTAR Technologies announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for the supply of end fittings and associated components.

Atishay has won a work order worth Rs 93.10 lakh from Hanumangarh Kendriya Sahakari Bank in Rajasthan.

BMW Ventures announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 6.02 crore for job-work processing of railway steel girders, with the required material to be supplied by the customer.

ACS Technologies announced that it has bagged two orders aggregating Rs 6.04 crore from the Indian Navy and the Indian NavyNaval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

Dynamatic Technologies has signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build the complete rear fuselage of the Falcon 6X business jet.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

