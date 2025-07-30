Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

Stock Alert: NTPC, L&T, Bank of India, Allied Blenders Distilleries, Dilip Buildcon

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Power Gird Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Birla Corporation, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Computer Age Management Services, CESC, Fino Payments Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel Industries, HEG, Hyundai Motor India, Indraprastha Gas, IIFL Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Indus Towers, Ion Exchange India, ITD Cementation India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kaynes Technology India, KPIT Technologies, Maharashtra Seamless, Vedant will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

NTPCs consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 6,010.60 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,474.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 3% YoY to Rs 47,065.36 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion in its biggest deal yet

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: D-St to see muted start; India eyes higher tariffs; Asian Paints, NTPC in focus

youtube

Australia adds YouTube to under-16 social media ban ahead of Dec rollout

Jasprit Bumrah

5th Test Playing XI Update: Akash likely to replace Bumrah at The Oval

Hurricane

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3617.19 crore on 15.5% increase in net sales to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Bank of Indias standalone net profit jumped 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% rise in Total income 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Allied Blenders Distilleries consolidated net profit surged 405% to Rs 56.56 crore on 21.8% increase in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 922.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Dilip Buildcons consolidated net profit jumped 91.6% to Rs 228.97 crore in Q1 FY26, as against with Rs 119.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 16.4% YoY to Rs 2,620.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Siyaram Silks consolidated net profit dropped 59.7% to Rs 4.64 crore despite of 26.9% jump in net sales to Rs 389.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 25.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 25.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 405.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 405.00% in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the June 2025 quarter

New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon