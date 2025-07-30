Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AXISCADES Tech hits the roof after secures strategic defence electronics orders worth Rs 600 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1296.85 after the company announced that it has secured significant new orders, across airborne, naval, and radar-based platforms from premier defence laboratories in India.

The orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms being developed by leading defence agencies like DRDOs and defence PSUs.

With this order book, AXISCADES deepens its involvement in India's key defence initiatives, including fighter aircraft upgrades, naval modernization, and long-range surveillance radar systems.

These programs of a cumulative order value of around ₹ 600 Cr, adds to the existing order book, to be executed over the next 3 to 5 years, with a steady revenue stream across development, prototyping, and full-scale production phases.

 

C. Manikandan, CTO, said: "Our partnerships on these critical programs reflect our core strength in high-performance radar, sonar, and signal processing electronics.

Were proud to be contributing to indigenous platforms that will define the future of India's defence preparedness. These wins also highlight our deep integration into the ecosystem of Indias premier defence research and production agencies."

AXISCADES is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.

On a consolidated basis, AXISCADES Technologies' net profit surged 253.16% to Rs 30.76 crore while net sales rose 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

