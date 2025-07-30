Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Harvard to submit staff employment forms amid federal scrutiny drive

Harvard to submit staff employment forms amid federal scrutiny drive

Harvard said it won't share records for students employed in roles only available to students and that it's evaluating whether such a request complies with privacy protection obligations

Harvard University

Harvard University said it would turn over employment forms for thousands of staff to comply with demands from the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Janet Lorin and Liam Knox
  Harvard University said it would turn over employment forms for thousands of staff to comply with demands from the Department of Homeland Security. 
 
The federal inquiry applies to all current employees and any individual who worked for the university in the past year, Harvard said late Tuesday in a message to its community. Federal regulations entitle the government to review paperwork known as Form I-9 documents, which include information on employment eligibility. 
 
Harvard said it won’t share records for students employed in roles only available to students and that it’s evaluating whether such a request complies with privacy protection obligations.  
 

Also Read

Gita Gopinath

IMF's Gita Gopinath to return to Harvard University at end of August

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard faculty who fear school's destruction seeks deal with Trump admin

Harvard University

Visa checks may tighten for Harvard's foreign students, warns university

The Harvard University

Harvard warns foreign students on airport scrutiny, social media posts

The Widener Library on Harvard's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard 'violated' civil-rights law on Jewish students' safety: Trump admin

 
The DHS notice of inspection for the employment forms is separate from its earlier subpoenas seeking information on Harvard’s international students. A federal judge in Boston last month issued a preliminary injunction blocking efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, which make up about 27 per cent of its population. Harvard has also sued over the White House’s freezing of more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding. 
 
A Harvard spokesperson declined to comment beyond the message to university employees. 
 
What began as criticism over the university’s handling of antisemitic incidents on campus has since morphed into a bigger standoff over accusations of political bias and criticism of diversity initiatives. Harvard has said the government’s demands for reforms constitute an unconstitutional attempt to wield control over the university’s hiring and admissions decisions and would compromise academic freedom.   
 
The pressure has increased on Harvard and other schools to strike deals with the Trump administration after Columbia University agreed to $221 million in settlement payments and the installation of an independent monitor. 

More From This Section

Russia earthquake

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Earthquake

8.8 quake hits Russia: A look at world's strongest recorded earthquakes

youtube

Australia adds YouTube to under-16 social media ban ahead of Dec rollout

Earthquake

Japan issues tsunami advisory after quake hits near Russia's Kamchatka

US India Trade

India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

Topics : Harvard University Harvard White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia TsunamiNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon