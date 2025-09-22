Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Angel One, HFCL, and Sammaan Capital are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 22 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries said that it has signed an MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board for an investment of Rs 4,250 crore. The company signed the MoU to jointly explore and finance maritime projects, including new builds, ship repairs, and infrastructure, through the maritime-focused equity fund.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders announced that it has signed a series of MoUs with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors.

Lupin said that it has received four observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following a product-specific pre-approval inspection at its biotech facility in Pune.

 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 4.28 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Shipping Corporation of India said that it has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BPCL, HCPL, and IOCL to jointly acquire, own, operate, and manage vessels.

Redington announced that its step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi, has executed a definitive agreement with Datagate Bilgisayar Malzemeleri to assign a Vodafone device distribution and supply agreement worth approximately $8 million.

Ceigall India said that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a Rs 1,700 crore solar photovoltaic project with a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Madhya Pradesh.

NBCC (India) said that it has signed an MoU with HUDCO for the development of commercial plots worth Rs 117 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India for the provision of seamless offshore internet for DCI vessels and ICCC.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

