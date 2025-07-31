Cube Highways Trust consolidated net profit declines 88.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 944.28 croreNet profit of Cube Highways Trust declined 88.08% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 944.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 791.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales944.28791.95 19 OPM %71.1567.60 -PBDT356.80323.63 10 PBT-1.527.92 PL NP0.463.86 -88
