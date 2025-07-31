Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit declines 53.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 143.91 croreNet profit of Alldigi Tech declined 53.40% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 143.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales143.91129.32 11 OPM %25.4024.13 -PBDT37.5732.96 14 PBT24.1523.14 4 NP14.8931.95 -53
