Gujarat Gas and BPCL ink MoU

For collaboration on liquid fuels, automotive lubricants and CNG infrastructure

Gujarat Gas (GGL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the terms of the MOU, GGL and BPCL will collaborate on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery:

Provision of Liquid Fuels: This collaboration entails offering liquid fuels, including petrol and diesel, alongside BPCL's allied petroleum products such as automotive lubricants, greases and specialties, at select GGL outlets.

Supply of Automotive Lubricants: BPCL will supply automotive lubricants, greases and specialties for sale at both GGL's COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) and franchise outlets.

Expansion of CNG Infrastructure:

1. Setting up of CNG Facility at BPCL COCO Outlets

2. Setting up of CNG Mother Facility at BPCL Outlet

