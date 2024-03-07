Gujarat Gas and BPCL ink MoU

For collaboration on liquid fuels, automotive lubricants and CNG infrastructure
Gujarat Gas (GGL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Under the terms of the MOU, GGL and BPCL will collaborate on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery:
Provision of Liquid Fuels: This collaboration entails offering liquid fuels, including petrol and diesel, alongside BPCL's allied petroleum products such as automotive lubricants, greases and specialties, at select GGL outlets.
Supply of Automotive Lubricants: BPCL will supply automotive lubricants, greases and specialties for sale at both GGL's COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) and franchise outlets.
Expansion of CNG Infrastructure:
1. Setting up of CNG Facility at BPCL COCO Outlets
2. Setting up of CNG Mother Facility at BPCL Outlet
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content