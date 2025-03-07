Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: Delhi women can apply for ₹2,500 aid from March 8

The Delhi govt is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme on March 8, offering ₹2,500 monthly assistance to eligible women aged 18-60 with annual household incomes below ₹3 lakh

Estimates suggest that approximately 1.5 to 2 million women in Delhi may qualify for this financial aid | file image of women | PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government will commence the registration process for the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. Under this initiative, eligible women in the national capital will receive ₹2,500 monthly.
 
The scheme is expected to be launched at an event at Chhatrasal Stadium, with some beneficiaries likely to receive assistance during the ceremony. Estimates suggest that approximately 1.5 to 2 million women in Delhi may qualify for this financial aid. 
 
What is the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme?
 
Announced in the BJP’s Delhi Assembly election manifesto, the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme aims to provide monthly financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasized her commitment to fulfilling this promise. The government plans to transfer ₹2,500 directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). 
 
 
What is the eligibility criteria for Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Scheme?

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:
 
Age: Women aged between 18 and 60 years.
 
Employment status: Must not hold any government job.
 
Financial assistance: Should not be receiving any other financial aid from the government.
 
Household income: Annual income should be less than ₹3 lakh, and applicants should not be taxpayers. 
 
Required documents for registration
 
While the government has yet to release an official list of required documents, applicants may need to provide:
 
• Aadhaar Card
 
• Ration Card
 
• Address Proof
 
• Registered Mobile Number
 
The application process will be linked to Aadhaar numbers. Applicants will need to provide details such as name, location, address, and bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, along with information about family members. 
 
Online portal for registration
 
The Delhi government is developing an online portal for the registration process. The Information Technology department is also creating specialized software to verify applications and identify eligible women. Data from various departments, including the Chief Electoral Officer and the Food and Civil Supplies Department, will be used to identify beneficiaries. The portal will cross-reference applicants’ information to ensure eligibility and prevent duplication. 

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

