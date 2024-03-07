Torrent Power receives LoA for 305 MW solar power projects in Nasik

Under PM-KUSUM scheme

Torrent Power has emerged as a successful bidder and has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) on March 07, 2024 for setting up of 306 MW grid-connected Solar power project, at 48 distributed locations, across Nasik District, Maharashtra. The LOA was handed over by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

Project is conceived by MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited (MSAPL) under MSKVY 2.0 scheme for implementation of feeder level solarization under Component C of PM-KUSUM scheme connected to the distribution network. Project shall be commissioned within 18 months from the Letter of Award at an estimated cost of Rs 1,540 crore. The tariff for the project is Rs. 3.10/kWh for the period of 25 years.

