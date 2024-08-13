Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 77.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 61.20 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 77.72% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 61.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.2057.259.744.636.434.124.752.643.592.02