Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 77.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 61.20 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries rose 77.72% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 61.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.2057.25 7 OPM %9.744.63 -PBDT6.434.12 56 PBT4.752.64 80 NP3.592.02 78
