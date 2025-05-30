Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.49% to Rs 29.47 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.49% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 92.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.4743.65 -32 92.7087.25 6 OPM %2.680.76 -3.072.13 - PBDT0.590.43 37 2.041.71 19 PBT0.350.29 21 1.441.15 25 NP0.140.12 17 1.040.76 37
