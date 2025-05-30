Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 31.81 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.86% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 110.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.8126.68 19 110.33100.65 10 OPM %2.993.75 -2.822.85 - PBDT0.730.57 28 3.163.19 -1 PBT0.570.37 54 2.422.49 -3 NP0.390.27 44 1.761.85 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avasara Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon