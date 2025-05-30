Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 31.81 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.86% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 110.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.8126.68 19 110.33100.65 10 OPM %2.993.75 -2.822.85 - PBDT0.730.57 28 3.163.19 -1 PBT0.570.37 54 2.422.49 -3 NP0.390.27 44 1.761.85 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content