Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1220.83 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 77.52% to Rs 127.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1220.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1166.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1220.831166.93 5 OPM %18.8815.76 -PBDT211.53138.53 53 PBT161.8990.08 80 NP127.5371.84 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

