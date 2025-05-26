Stylam Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 265.28 croreNet profit of Stylam Industries declined 21.27% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 265.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.12% to Rs 121.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 1025.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 914.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales265.28239.88 11 1025.09914.08 12 OPM %16.1919.87 -18.0620.18 - PBDT44.1848.53 -9 188.76187.73 1 PBT37.7242.20 -11 164.90165.46 0 NP29.5837.57 -21 121.87128.44 -5
