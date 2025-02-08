SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.52% to Rs 7.38 croreNet profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 83.97% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 96.52% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.38212.03 -97 OPM %-4.47-0.40 -PBDT0.512.20 -77 PBT0.352.13 -84 NP0.251.56 -84
