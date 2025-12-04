Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

India's sugar production rose 43% to 4.11 million tonnes in the first two months of the 2025-26 marketing year, driven by strong output from Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). Production stood at 2.88 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. The marketing year runs from October to September.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

