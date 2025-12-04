India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India's sugar production rose 43% to 4.11 million tonnes in the first two months of the 2025-26 marketing year, driven by strong output from Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). Production stood at 2.88 million tonnes in the same period a year earlier. The marketing year runs from October to September.
