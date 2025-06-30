Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

Suditi Industries jumps 17% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Suditi Industries was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 61.29, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Suditi Industries surged 16.74% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 52.50 on 19 June 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 61.29 today. On the BSE, 0.68 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.12 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 10.89% as against the Sensex's 2.65% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 69.31% as against the Sensex's 8% jump.

 

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 337.47% as against Sensex's 5.79% increase.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Canada will scrap tax that prompted Trump to suspend trade talks

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market close: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex falls 452 pts; Nifty at 25,517; auto, banks drag

IPO, Initial public offerings

German Green Steel files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹450 cr

Rupee

Rupee ends flat in H1 2025; snaps two-day gains to close at 85.76/$

Kumar Saurabh, Lisa Mukhedkar

Aukera raises $15 million to expand lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 92.775. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 55.84, 56.08, and 54.07, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Suditi Industries is in the business of processing and manufacturing of knitted hosiery fabrics and readymade garments and is also in the business of retail sector

The companys consolidated net profit surged 198.2% to Rs 4.30 crore on a 195.4% jump in net sales to Rs 36.13 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon