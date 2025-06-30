J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2025.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 6.34% to Rs 1685.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3841 shares in the past one month.

 

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd crashed 5.75% to Rs 1059.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13705 shares in the past one month.

Karnataka Bank Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 197. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90886 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shed 5.09% to Rs 2154.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34564 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd plummeted 4.80% to Rs 1399.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11679 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Hotels Co announces divestments of Leanluxe Hospitality to Tata Sons

AUBank enters into strategic partnership with LIC

Aimtron Electronics gains on inking Rs 98-crore ODM contract with US Firm

Sigachi Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One MobiKwik Systems announces two senior-level promotions

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

