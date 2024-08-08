Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 188.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1368.18% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 188.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1368.18% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.460.4425.8525.001.920.671.910.661.440.50