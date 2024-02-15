Sales decline 71.33% to Rs 0.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 71.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.411.4380.4916.780.330.240.330.240.330.24