Sales decline 71.33% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 71.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.411.43 -71 OPM %80.4916.78 -PBDT0.330.24 38 PBT0.330.24 38 NP0.330.24 38
