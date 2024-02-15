Alka Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Alka Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020.26 -92 OPM %-300.00-111.54 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
