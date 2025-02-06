Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 34.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.42% to Rs 200.15 croreNet profit of Sula Vineyards declined 34.71% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.42% to Rs 200.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales200.15203.04 -1 OPM %26.5135.39 -PBDT46.1465.16 -29 PBT37.2157.05 -35 NP28.0642.98 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content