Sulabh Engineers & Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.19% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.19% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.832.21 -17 OPM %66.6717.65 -PBDT1.130.39 190 PBT1.090.40 173 NP0.170.17 0
